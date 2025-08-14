Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, Deere recorded $33.29 billion in total revenues, marking an 18% drop compared to the same period last year.

Deere & Company (DE) delivered third-quarter (Q3) results that reflected ongoing macroeconomic pressures, with profit and revenue falling year-on-year (YoY) as customers took a more cautious stance.

For the quarter ending July 27, 2025, Deere posted net income of $1.289 billion, translating to $4.75 per share, a 24% YoY decrease. Total sales and revenues fell 9% YoY to $12.02 billion during the quarter. Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, Deere recorded $33.29 billion in total revenues, marking an 18% drop compared to the same period last year. Operating profit for Q3 slumped 50% YoY to $580 million.

Deere & Company stock traded over 7% lower on Thursday, after the morning bell. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

DE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:45 a.m. ET on Aug. 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced a 1,400% surge in user message count over the last 24 hours. A bullish Stocktwits user recommended buying the dip.

Despite the YoY fall, both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue beat the analysts’ consensus estimate of $4.55 and $10.32 billion, as per Fiscal AI data. Production and Precision agriculture sales dropped 16% YoY to $4.273 billion. The company held $8.58 billion in cash and equivalents as of July 27.

“By proactively managing inventory, we’ve matched production to retail demand, enabling our company and dealers to respond swiftly to market shifts and customer needs,” said Chirman and CEO, John May.

The management also revised its full-year net income outlook, narrowing guidance to $4.75 billion and $5.25 billion from the previous range of $4.75 billion and $5.50 billion.

Deere & Company stock has gained over 21% year-to-date and over 46% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.