The dialysis provider said care at its nearly 3,000 clinics and at-home programs continued without interruption, though the attack caused temporary disruptions and $13.5 million in added costs.

A ransomware attack on DaVita compromised the data of about 2.7 million people, the U.S. health department said Thursday, adding pressure on the dialysis provider as it deals with the fallout of the major cybersecurity incident that was first reported in April..

DaVita confirmed later in a statement that hackers encrypted parts of its network and accessed its labs database containing sensitive patient information, according to a Reuters report.

The company said it was contacting current and former patients and providing complimentary credit monitoring.

DaVita added that treatment remained unaffected, with dialysis provided at its nearly 3,000 outpatient clinics and at-home dialysis being administered. However, there were brief operational interruptions as a result of the attack.

The attack cost the company $13.5 million in the second quarter, including $1 million in incremental patient care costs and $12.5 million in general and administrative costs for remediation and restoring systems with third-party assistance.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for DaVita was ‘extremely bearish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Sentiment toward the stock took a turn for the worse after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold about 1.64 million DaVita shares on July 31 for nearly $230 million at an average price of $140.61.

The sale lowered Berkshire’s indirect holdings to 32.16 million shares, spread across subsidiaries such as Government Employees Insurance Company and pension plans.

The Buffett-led company had earlier this year offloaded 750,000 shares worth $115 million, shortly after DaVita issued a 2025 outlook that fell short of investor expectations.

The transaction followed a buyback agreement in which DaVita repurchased more than 200,000 shares directly from Berkshire.

DaVita’s stock has declined 8% so far in 2025.

