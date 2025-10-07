Backed by a fresh $150 million investment from Scilex, the company is now targeting revenue between $12 million and $15 million for the second half of 2025.

Datavault AI stock surged over 33% in Tuesday’s premarket after the company had raised its revenue outlook for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025 and the full year 2026, following a significant capital boost.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Backed by a fresh $150 million investment from Scilex, the company is now targeting revenue between $12 million and $15 million for the second half of 2025, a range it believes it will meet or potentially surpass.

Datavault expects to generate revenue exceeding its earlier projection of $40 million to $50 million in 2026. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<