In November, deliveries included 18,393 units under the core NIO premium brand, 11,794 units from ONVO, and 6,088 units from the small high-end electric car line Firefly.

Nio delivered over 36,275 vehicles in November.

As of November 30, cumulative deliveries since inception have reached 949,457.

Nio stock traded over 3% lower in Monday’s premarket.

NIO Inc. (NIO) on Monday reported a 76.3% year-on-year increase in November 2025 deliveries to 36,275 vehicles, reflecting strong demand across its multi-brand strategy.

Nio stock traded 3% lower in Monday’s premarket and was the top-trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

NIO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 1, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Delivery Breakdown

In November, deliveries included 18,393 units under the core NIO premium brand, 11,794 units from its family-oriented sub-brand, ONVO, and 6,088 units from the small, high-end electric car line, Firefly.

As of November 30, 2025, cumulative deliveries since inception have reached 949,457, with 797,712 from NIO, 119,415 from ONVO, and 32,330 from Firefly, the company said.

In its third-quarter earnings report, Nio said it has been incurring losses since its inception, and its current liabilities exceed current assets as of September 30. The company’s Q3 revenue of RMB21.79 billion ($17.15 billion), came in below the analyst estimate of RMB22.29 billion, according to data from Fiscal AI.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

A Bullish Stocktwits user lauded the delivery numbers.

Another user said Nio is catching up to Xpeng.

Among Nio’s Chinese peers, XPeng also reported monthly deliveries (36,728) for November, with the number marking a 19% YoY climb: Li Auto's (LI) monthly deliveries (33,181), a 31.92% plunge YoY.

According to a CnEVpost report, November is Nio’s second-best month ever for deliveries, just behind the 40,397 units it shipped in October.

NIO stock has gained over 26% year to date.

