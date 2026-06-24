During an interview with Bloomberg, Ives highlighted Microsoft’s potential despite some missteps with Copilot, its AI companion.

Wedbush’s Global Head of Tech Research, Dan Ives, on Wednesday said that Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is the most oversold large-cap stock.

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During an interview with Bloomberg, Ives highlighted Microsoft’s potential despite some missteps with Copilot, its AI companion.

"Have they made stumbles on Copilot and some other areas? Yeah. But in terms of enterprise, their backyard... Azure growth, compute supply issues... I think that that's ultimately a stock that, you know, $550, so I actually think that continues,” he said.

Microsoft shares were down about 1% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade.

Ives Draws Parallels To Narrative Around GOOGL

Ives drew parallels between the existing narrative around Microsoft to the conversations around Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google a year ago.

“Just like a year ago, the narrative on Google was so negative,” he said.

Alphabet’s Class A shares fell about 18% in the first quarter (Q1) last year. The company revamped its AI strategy in April 2025, tasking veteran Josh Woodward with leading Gemini amid concerns about AI eating into its search business. Since then, GOOGL stock is up about 138%.

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