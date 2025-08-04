Needham said the Department of Energy’s Quantum Leadership Act of 2025, if enacted, would unlock a fresh wave of federal investment in quantum innovation.

Needham has updated its view on D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), raising its price target from $13 to $20 and maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

The move signals growing optimism in the quantum computing sector, driven by accelerating advancements and renewed government interest, as per TheFly.

According to Needham, the quantum computing sector has gained further traction since the research firm released its previous industry report on January 27.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded over 3% higher in Monday’s premarket. The stock experienced a 123% surge in user message count in 24 hours.

A bullish Stocktwits user said they are loading more of the stock.

Another user said the stock is an opportunity to join the next generation of tech revolutions.

Additionally, DARPA's (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) Quantum Benchmarking Initiative is viewed as a critical effort to set performance standards and accelerate the pace of development in the space.

Additionally, DARPA’s (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) Quantum Benchmarking Initiative is viewed as a critical effort to set performance standards and accelerate the pace of development in the space.

The overall tone from Needham reflects a belief that quantum computing is moving from theory to practice, with more institutions and companies betting on its future capabilities.

A recent survey by D-Wave Quantum indicates that more businesses are turning to quantum computing to tackle complex problems, as many leaders feel traditional computing has reached its limits for optimization tasks.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory with ‘normal’ message volume levels.

The company is expected to release its second-quarter (Q2) earnings on August 7, before the opening bell.

According to Fiscal AI data, analysts expect Q2 revenue of $2.55 million with a loss per share of $0.06.

D-Wave Quantum stock has gained 95% year-to-date and over 1,800% in the last 12 months.

