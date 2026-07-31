Cycurion announced on Thursday that it had secured a 10-year, $54.6 million agreement supporting the modernization of a state Health and Human Services system.

The contract is expected to generate more than $5 million in annual revenue, with work beginning in November 2026.

It aligns with Cycurion's strategy of shifting away from lower-margin legacy work toward higher-margin, recurring government engagements.

Cycurion also announced that it has entered into a warrant inducement agreement with an existing institutional investor for the immediate exercise of warrants to purchase up to 3.34 million of the company’s common stock.

Shares of Cycurion (CYCU) slipped after the opening bell on Friday, after posting its biggest single-day gain on record in the previous session on securing the largest contract in the company’s history.

As of this writing, CYCU stock traded lower by over 24% in morning trade. The move follows a 500% jump in the previous session.

CYCU stock historical daily gains. | Source: Koyfin

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the IT and cybersecurity company rose to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day. Chatter rose to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels, with platform data showing a message volume jump of over 21,000% in the last 24 hours.

CYCU stock retail sentiment and message volume on July 31 as of 9:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The Record $54.6 Million Government Contract

The company on Thursday announced that it had won a 10-year contract worth approximately $54.6 million through a partnership with a top-five global consulting firm to support the modernization and secure operation of a state Health and Human Services (HHS) system. The agreement is expected to generate more than $5 million in annual revenue, with work scheduled to begin in November 2026.

The award marks a milestone for Cycurion, whose market capitalization of around $18 million at the time of writing was well below the contract's total value.

"This contract will play a major role in Cycurion's progression and expansion and reflects confidence in our ability to deliver secure, mission-critical solutions at scale," Chairman and CEO L. Kevin Kelly stated.

He added that the project strengthens the company's position in the state, local, and education (SLED) market while creating opportunities for additional work with both the government agency and its consulting partner.

Long-Term Government Strategy

The contract aligns with Cycurion's strategy of shifting away from lower-margin legacy work toward higher-margin, recurring government engagements, reiterated during the first-quarter (Q1) earnings call.

Cycurion is also working to maintain its Nasdaq listing. The company requested a hearing to appeal the delisting determination it received earlier this month. The hearing has been scheduled and is expected to take place in August 2026.

Meanwhile, Cycurion announced on Friday that it has entered into a warrant inducement agreement with an existing institutional investor for the immediate exercise of warrants to purchase up to 3.34 million of the company’s common stock. The purchase will be at an exercise price of $1.35 per share for gross cash proceeds of approximately $4.5 million.

The firm said it intends to use the net proceeds from the warrant inducement transaction for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

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