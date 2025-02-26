Cyberattack, Q4 Earnings Miss Drag Krispy Kreme Stock To All-Time Low: Retail Sees Buying Opportunity

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a week ago.

Cyberattack, Q4 Earnings Miss Drag Krispy Kreme Stock To All-Time Low: Retail Sees Buying Opportunity
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Shares of Krispy Kreme (DNUT) climbed 0.30% after-hours on Tuesday after diving more than 21% in regular trading to hit an all-time low on the back of disappointing quarterly results and a huge impact from a cyberattack, even as retail sentiment stayed upbeat.

Krispy Kreme's Q4 earnings per share came in at $0.01, missing Wall Street expectations of $0.10. Its revenue stood at $404 million, a decline of 10.4%, missing revenue expectations of $414.01 million.  

The Q4 sales decline was primarily due to the sale of a majority ownership stake of Insomnia Cookies in Q3 2024, which resulted in a $101 million impact.

Meanwhile, Krispy Kreme said that the cybersecurity incident disrupted certain IT systems, affecting operations, including online ordering in parts of the U.S. The company incurred approximately $3 million in remediation expenses related to the incident during the fourth quarter.

In addition, it saw lost revenue within its U.S. segment of about $11 million related to the incident and a corresponding estimated $10 million impact on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

For 2025, Krispy Kreme anticipates 5%-7% organic revenue growth amounting to $1.56 billion to $1.65 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected between $0.04 and $0.08.

“We delivered an 18th consecutive quarter of year-over-year organic sales growth. Excluding the estimated cybersecurity incident impact, results were largely in line with our expectations,” said CEO Josh Charlesworth.

Charlesworth noted the company’s recent efforts towards restructuring its management teams to maximize profitable U.S. expansion and “capital-light” international growth.

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a week ago. Message volume moved up to the ‘extremely high’ territory from ‘normal.’

Screenshot 2025-02-26 at 10.34.52 AM.png

One bullish comment suggested the stock was an opportunity for long-term investors.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Krispy Kreme operates in 40 countries through its network of fresh doughnut shops and partnerships with leading retailers. It also has a growing digital business with more than 17,500 fresh points of access.

Krispy Kreme stock is down 28.2% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

QuickLogic Stock Edges Up On Q4 Profit Beat, CEO's View Of 'Sound' Revenue Growth In 2025: Retail Stays Bullish

QuickLogic Stock Edges Up On Q4 Profit Beat, CEO's View Of 'Sound' Revenue Growth In 2025: Retail Stays Bullish

Sezzle Stock Spikes In Extended Trading After Robust Q4 Earnings, Fuels Retail Frenzy

Sezzle Stock Spikes In Extended Trading After Robust Q4 Earnings, Fuels Retail Frenzy

Par Pacific Stock Slips After-Hours On Swinging To Q4 Loss, But Retail Traders Brush It Off

Par Pacific Stock Slips After-Hours On Swinging To Q4 Loss, But Retail Traders Brush It Off

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Top Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Elated

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Top Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Elated

Extra Space Storage Stock Rises After Upbeat Q4 Core FFO, Retail Sits On The Fence

Extra Space Storage Stock Rises After Upbeat Q4 Core FFO, Retail Sits On The Fence

Recent Stories

Qatar Gold Rate on February 26 2025: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold price anr

Qatar Gold Rate on February 26: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold price

Delimitation debate: Will south Indian states lose MP seats due to population-based redistribution? AJR

Delimitation debate: Will south Indian states lose MP seats due to population-based redistribution?

Maha Shivratri 2025: Mahakaleshwar to Omkareshwar; 12 Jyotirlingas to visit this Shiv Ratri ATG

Maha Shivratri 2025: Mahakaleshwar to Omkareshwar; 12 Jyotirlingas to visit this Shiv Ratri

iQOO Neo 10R 5G: Launch date CONFIRMED! Check expected specifications, price and more gcw

iQOO Neo 10R 5G: Launch date CONFIRMED! Check expected specifications, price and more

Karisma Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 6 expensive divorces in Bollywood RBA

Karisma Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 6 expensive divorces in Bollywood

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon