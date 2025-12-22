Clearwater Analytics shareholders will receive $24.55 per share in cash, 47% premium to the company’s undisturbed share price as of Nov. 10, 2025.

Upon completion, CWAN will delist from the NYSE and transition to private ownership.

The offer represents a 13% premium over Friday’s close at $21.7.

The merger includes a go-shop period through Jan. 23, 2026, allowing CWAN to solicit and evaluate alternative acquisition proposals.

Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) stock jumped more than 7% in pre-market trading on Monday on approving an $8.4 billion takeover offer led by Permira and Warburg Pincus, with participation from Temasek and Francisco Partners.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CWAN stock is on track to open at its highest levels since June 11.

Terms of The Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, Clearwater Analytics shareholders will receive $24.55 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 47% to the company’s undisturbed share price as of Nov. 10, 2025, the last trading day before reports of a potential transaction surfaced. It also represents a 13% premium over Friday’s close at $21.7.

Idaho-based Clearwater Analytics, which provides investment accounting and analytics software to financial institutions, said it will continue to operate as usual throughout the transaction period.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026. Upon completion, CWAN will delist from the New York Stock Exchange and transition to private ownership. The merger includes a go-shop period through Jan. 23, 2026, allowing CWAN to solicit and evaluate alternative acquisition proposals, with a possible 10-day extension for certain bidders.

“Clearwater Analytics built a single instance, multi-tenant platform for investment accounting in an industry that was and continues to be dominated by legacy solutions. We are excited about the vision for the platform and will continue to invest in building a true front-to-back solution by integrating the industry-leading solutions from Enfusion and Beacon. The next cycle will be shaped by AI and data, and we believe the business is uniquely positioned to continue to lead through this shift,” said Andrew Young, Partner at Permira.

Reports of a potential takeover were first reported in November, when Bloomberg said that CWAN has received takeover interest and is working with advisers to assess strategic options.

The company’s financial momentum remains strong. It expects full-year revenue of $730 million to $731 million, a 62% year-over-year increase, while fourth-quarter revenue is forecast between $216 million and $217 million, implying a 71% to 72% year-over-year increase.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

CWAN's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at Premarket on Dec. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

However, users expect more bids before the go-shop period is over.

Year-to-date, the stock has declined nearly 20%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<