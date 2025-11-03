Wedbush’s Daniel Ives said CrowdStrike remains one of his favorite tech names, with rising deal momentum and AI serving as a clear tailwind.

Citing channel checks, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives stated that the company experienced increased momentum in the field due to its cyber platform approach.

According to the analyst, the Street is underestimating the growth potential for CrowdStrike.

The stock has increased by about 59% this year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) stock showed a muted reaction to a positive analyst action in Monday’s early premarket session. The cybersecurity company’s stock has gained about 59% this year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward CrowdStrike stock remained ‘bullish’ as of early Monday, while the message volume remained ‘high.’

Why CrowdStrike Analyst Is Upbeat

In a note released late Sunday, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating and upped the price target for the stock to $600 from $525. Citing channel checks, the analysts stated that the company experienced increased momentum in the field due to its cyber platform approach.

“CrowdStrike remains one of our favorite tech names, and we are seeing deal momentum spread, with AI [artificial intelligence] also a clear tailwind for this well-positioned tech leader,” Ives said. “We believe increased market and mind share is happening for CrowdStrike among new and existing customers.”

The analyst noted that since the start of the calendar year 2025, revenue tied to cyber-AI products has been significantly higher than the year-ago period. He also added that the company is well-positioned to continue capitalizing on the AI cybersecurity trend due to the strength and stickiness of the Falcon platform.

“We believe the Street is underestimating the growth potential for CrowdStrike as a second/third derivative beneficiary of the AI Revolution,” Ives said. According to the analyst, in a bull-case scenario, the stock could hit $700 over the next year.

What Retail Says About CrowdStrike

A bullish analyst noted that the leading cybersecurity companies are all breaking out of a massive base, adding that the industry will likely lead the market next.

Another user suggested that the stock could easily reach $800 as long as the market participates.

CrowdStrike ended Friday’s session up 0.80% at $543.01.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<