CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced on Wednesday that under a strategic alliance expansion, organizations will be able to purchase CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform through the Microsoft Marketplace.

In a joint statement, the companies said that the expanded alliance will allow customers to buy Falcon with existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment funds.

The companies said the Falcon platform is available immediately on Microsoft Marketplace for those with full eligibility for the Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment decrement.

Integration Benefits

The marketplace integration will simplify procurement and billing, enabling organizations to deploy CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform faster across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, AI, and data, according to the statement.

Customers can speed up protection, apply purchases toward Azure consumption commitments, and streamline operations by consolidating purchasing and billing, reducing complexity while improving security deployment efficiency.

“Security is the foundation for AI Transformation,” said Judson Althoff, CEO of Microsoft’s commercial business. “By enabling customers to apply their Azure Consumption Commitment in Microsoft Marketplace toward the Falcon platform, we are providing the financial flexibility they need to optimize cloud spend while adopting a rigorous security posture.”

Meanwhile, George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike, said, “Adversaries don’t wait for budget cycles, and neither should security teams. By enabling customers to use Azure Consumption Commitment for CrowdStrike, we remove procurement friction and maximize the impact of the cloud investment they already have to stop breaches with the Falcon platform. Through ongoing collaboration with Microsoft, our ecosystem is broadening to meet the market’s broad-based demand for Falcon.”

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRWD shares improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around MSFT shares slipped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ territory over the same period, even as messages remained in the ‘low’ levels.

Shares of CRWD have declined more than 8% in the past year, while MSFT shares have fallen more than 2.5%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

