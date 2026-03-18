Credo launched three optical products on Tuesday — the Robin 800G Optical DSP family; Cardinal, a low‑power 1.6T optical DSP; and 800G ZeroFlap optical transceivers.

Meanwhile, Huang said at the GTC 2026 that Nvidia (NVDA) would employ copper and co-packaged optics in its upcoming chips and GPU launches.

According to a report from Seeking Alpha, BNP Paribas analyst Karl Ackerman said that Nvidia's use of both copper and optical was a sensible option, adding that this was a bullish signal for Credo.

However, CRDO stock declined on the news.

Credo Technology Group (CRDO) garnered retail attention on Tuesday amid multiple product announcements as well as comments from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang about the use of copper in the semiconductor company’s server racks.

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On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRDO shares jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over 24 hours. Meanwhile, message volumes surged from ‘extremely low’ to ‘high’ levels in the same time frame.

Product Launches

Credo launched its Robin 800G Optical DSP (digital signal processor) family, built on its advanced sixth-generation DSP architecture, and aimed at meeting the growing demands of AI-driven data center networks.

The company also introduced Cardinal, a low‑power 1.6T optical DSP, designed to meet the bandwidth, latency, and reliability demands of modern AI compute fabrics.

In addition, Credo launched a third product, 800G ZeroFlap optical transceivers to address persistent connectivity issues, like link flaps, that commonly impact AI cluster performance and efficiency.

Nvidia’s Copper Use Reaffirmation

Meanwhile, Huang said at the GTC 2026 that Nvidia (NVDA) would employ copper and co-packaged optics in its upcoming chips and GPU launches, namely the Vera Rubin Ultra and Feynman lines. Huang said that both copper and optics options would be employed and advanced in parallel.

According to a report from Seeking Alpha, BNP Paribas analyst Karl Ackerman said that Nvidia's use of both copper and optical was a sensible option, adding that this was a bullish signal for Credo.

However, CRDO stock declined on the news as investors considered the impact of a slower-than-expected shift to optical technologies and Nvidia’s continued reliance on copper in its AI infrastructure.

CRDO shares were down nearly 12% at the time of writing. Credo develops high-speed, low-power connectivity solutions for AI and data centers, spanning both copper-based active electrical cables and optical DSP-driven fiber technologies.

Meanwhile, shares of Lumentum Holdings (LITE) and Coherent Corp. (COHR), both companies that Nvidia has invested in, gained about 5% and 0.7%, respectively, at the time of writing.

What Did Stocktwits Users Say?

One user noted that AI hardware companies were being sold off on the news at the GTC conference.

Another user called CRDO a growth stock, with a proven path to profitability. The user predicted a share price of $200.

CRDO stock has gained more than 118% in the past year.

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