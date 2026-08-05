CEO Jeremy Allaire said Circle is building infrastructure for the 'internet financial system,' not just a stablecoin business.

Circle nearly doubled its 'other revenue' guidance to between $310 million and $330 million from $150 million to $170 million.

Management maintained its target for USDC in circulation to grow at a 40% CAGR through 2026.

Retail sentiment around CRCL shares on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day.

Shares of USDC (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) edged lower on Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter earnings below Wall Street expectations, even though it increased its outlook for revenue generated outside its core USDC business.

CRCL stock dropped around 0.5% in midday trade after Circle reported earnings per share of $0.18, below analysts' expectations of $0.27, while revenue came in at $701.3 million, missing consensus estimates of $713.3 million, according to Koyfin.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Circle improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past day, and chatter rose to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels. Platform data showed a message volume jump of nearly 50% in the last 24 hours.

CRCL stock retail sentiment on August 5 as of 12:00 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Circle Raises Outlook Beyond USDC

The biggest change in Circle's earnings report came from its full-year guidance. The company raised its 2026 "other revenue" outlook to $310 million to $330 million, nearly doubling its previous forecast of $150 million to $170 million.

That category includes revenue sources outside the reserve income generated by USDC, including payments infrastructure, tokenization services, and other products built around Circle's digital finance platform.

Circle also increased its full-year Revenue Less Distribution Costs (RLDC) margin outlook to between 41.7% and 43.7%, up from 38% to 40%, while maintaining its target for USDC circulation to grow at a 40% compound annual growth rate through 2026.

More Than Just A Stablecoin Issuer

CEO Jeremy Allaire stated that Circle's strategy extends well beyond issuing stablecoins. "We have built the platform for the internet financial system—for traditional and digital finance, real-world assets, and the institutions that move the world's capital," he said.

Like many other listed companies in the cryptocurrency space, including Coinbase (COIN) and Robinhood (HOOD), the updated guidance, along with Allaire’s comments, suggests that the company expects newer business lines to contribute a larger share of future growth, reducing the company's dependence on interest income tied to USDC reserves.

How Is Retail Feeling About CRCL Stock?

Retail traders were confused by the muted movement of Circle shares, with some stating that the increased guidance should have led to a surge.





Others noted that Circle’s earnings were “surpassingly good” given the weakness in cryptocurrency markets over the past quarter.

CRCL stock has fallen over 20% this year and more than 60% in the last 12 months.

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