CleanSpark mined 586 BTC in July and ended the month with 13,931 BTC in inventory and a 50 EH/s operational hashrate

CleanSpark said it signed its first HPC data center lease, expected to generate about $6.6 billion in contracted revenue over 20 years.

The deal marks the Bitcoin miner’s largest foray into AI infrastructure, and the 175 MW facility is expected to start providing capacity in late 2027.

Investors are watching the company closely ahead of earnings as the HPC lease highlights CleanSpark’s plan to diversify away from Bitcoin mining.

CleanSpark (CLSK) inked its first high-performance computing (HPC) data center lease of about $6.6 billion in contracted revenue on Wednesday, locking in the deal a day before the Bitcoin (BTC) miner will report its third quarter earnings.

The company said that the 20-year triple-net lease at its Sandersville, Georgia, campus was with an unnamed investment-grade global technology company. The deal will provide 175 megawatt (MW) of critical IT load, with deliveries scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2027, and would be worth over $11 billion if the two five-year extension options were exercised.

"July was a transformative month for CleanSpark with the execution of our first HPC data center lease at our Sandersville campus," chief executive officer (CEO) and Chairman Matt Schultz said in a statement, adding that the deal carried a nearly 100% net operating income margin.

Bitcoin Output And Holdings

The company also stated that it had mined 586 Bitcoin last month, and held 13,931 Bitcoin as of July 31, slightly higher than 13,924 a month ago. It sold 579 Bitcoin during the month, 229 at spot and 350 via call exercises, at an average price of $66,133, said the firm.

CleanSpark's operational hashrate stood at 50 exahashes per second (EH/s), a measure of its mining computing power, with 230,507 miners deployed as of July 31. The company also owns more than 1.8 GW of power, land and data centers across the U.S.

CLSK stock was down nearly 3% during morning trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CLSK dropped to ‘bearish’ from the ‘neutral’ zone, as chatter around it stayed at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

The company is also slated to report third quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday, with Wall Street expecting a loss of $0.33 per share and revenue of about $142 million.

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