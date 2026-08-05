JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), a provider of modular, colocation Edge and AI data centers and technology infrastructure solutions, today announced the receipt of proceeds from the sale of substantially all the assets of New APR Energy, LLC (“New APR”).

As previously disclosed, Duos owns a 5% non-voting ownership interest in Sawgrass APR Holdings, LLC, the ultimate parent company of New APR. On May 26, 2026, substantially all of the assets of New APR were sold to a third party. As a result of the transaction, Duos received approximately $50.4 million related to its ownership interest.

An additional amount of approximately $9.9 million was retained in escrow in connection with the Company’s pro rata portion of any indemnity and other similar obligations that may be owed to the purchaser under the asset purchase agreement. Any such funds remaining in escrow after 12 months will be distributed to the Company.

“This transaction strengthens Duos’ financial position and further supports the Company’s strategic focus on core technology and Edge AI initiatives,” said Duos CEO Doug Recker. “We believe this is an important milestone as we continue the momentum we have built and look to deploy capital in meaningful ways to increase the value for our customers and shareholders.”

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, is focused on providing and managing modular data center colocation facilities and infrastructure solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Technology Solutions, Inc., the Company delivers high function computing infrastructure at the “Edge” designed to support high power computing facilities suitable for AI and Enterprise Computing. Duos is strategically focused on scaling its edge data center platforms in conjunction with its data center infrastructure solutions business. It provides manufacturer-agnostic sourcing and fulfillment services to support efficient deployment of data centers and IT environments. Together, these platforms position the Company to address the growing demand for distributed digital infrastructure, while continuing to support legacy applications in Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets. For more information, www.duostech.com and www.duosedge.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements<

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.<

Contacts

Investor Relations

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 949-574-3860 | DUOT@duostech.com

Source: Duos Technologies Group, Inc

Released June 2, 2026

Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.<