In a post on X, Jim Cramer cautioned investors that a positive market open may be misleading amid the ongoing shutdown.

Jim Cramer cautioned investors on Wednesday that a positive market opening may be misleading, citing the potential impact of what could become the longest U.S. government shutdown in history.

“You do not want an up opening. Nothing good has happened,” Cramer wrote in a post on X. “Longest shutdown will send market lower.”

The Mad Money host's warning comes as nearly a million federal workers remain unpaid during the ongoing shutdown, which has now extended into November. While Cramer previously maintained that government shutdowns have historically not significantly hurt markets, this extended closure is testing that thesis.

He added that most investors are, anyway, more focused on a single stock on Wednesday morning, hinting at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

AMD’s price was down 3.7% in pre-market trade on Wednesday despite the company beating Wall Street expectations with earnings per share (EPS) of $1.2 on revenue of $9.25 billion, ahead of analyst estimates of an EPS of $1.17 on revenue of $8.76 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Meanwhile, overall U.S. equities were in the red during pre-market trade on Wednesday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) dipped 0.25%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) slipped 0.05%, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) moved 0.42% lower. Retail sentiment around QQQ on Stocktwits remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past day, even as chatter remained at ‘high’ levels.

