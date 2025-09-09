Cracker Barrel reverted to its old logo in late August after a week-long controversy that even drew outrage from President Donald Trump over its new logo.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) announced on Tuesday that it is suspending the remodels of its restaurants following customer concerns.

The company said that with this step to suspend remodeling of restaurants, along with the recent announcement regarding the “Old Timer” logo remaining, it hopes to reinforce the fact that it hears its customers.

Retail sentiment on Cracker Barrel remained unchanged in the ‘bearish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits. Shares of the company were down 1% in early trading.

In late August, Cracker Barrel reverted to its old logo following a week-long controversy that drew outrage from President Donald Trump as well for its new logo.

"Congratulations Cracker Barrel on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future," Trump had posted on Truth Social in late August.

Cracker Barrel had replaced its iconic logo, which features an elderly man resting on a barrel, with a minimalist, text-only design, as part of its broader revamp of its restaurant and retail experience. However, the change immediately drew ire on social media, as well as from conservative commentators, who criticized the brand for distancing itself from its Southern roots.

Shares of Cracker Barrel have declined nearly 5% this year but have gained over 38% in the last 12 months.

