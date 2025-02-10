Coty Stock Falls Ahead of Q2 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Sentiment on Stocktwits worsened to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ one week ago.

Coty Stock Falls Ahead of Q2 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Downbeat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Shares of Coty Inc. ($COTY) have fallen 5.19% in the past week, ahead of the beauty products company’s second-quarter earnings, dampening retail sentiment.

Recently, Citi lowered its price target $7.50 from $8 with a ‘Neutral’ rating as part of its Q4 earnings preview for the larger beverages, household, and personal care sector, Fly.com reported.

According to Citi, most companies are likely to see their 2025 earnings growth outlooks fall to low- to mid-single-digits as the dollar faces currency challenges and Trump tariffs kick in, warned the report.

Meanwhile, Barclays lowered its  price target to $6 from $7 with an ‘Underweight’ rating as part of a consumer staples preview by the firm.

According to Finchat, mean estimates for Q2 earnings per share stand at $0.08 on revenue of $1.40 billion.

Last quarter, the company missed EPS estimates by 18%, coming in at $0.15, according to Stocktwits data. However, its revenues of $1.67 billion, were in line with Wall Street estimates. In the first quarter, Coty's net revenues grew 2% on a reported basis and included a 1% headwind from FX and a 1% headwind from the divestiture of the Lacoste license.

Sentiment on Stocktwits worsened to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ one week ago. Message volumes remained in the ‘normal’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-02-10 at 11.58.47 AM.png COTY sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 10

Coty has missed revenue estimates twice out of the past four quarters and EPS estimates thrice

"As we enter FY25, the macroeconomic environment remains as complex as ever and the outsized growth of the last few years is now entering the normalization phase,” Sue Nabi, Coty's CEO said after Q1 earnings.

Coty’s portfolio of beauty brands includes  fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers with mass market products in over 120 countries and territories.

Coty stock is down 2.87% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Atlassian Analyst ‘Incrementally Positive’ On Stock Yet Remains On Sidelines: Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Atlassian Analyst ‘Incrementally Positive’ On Stock Yet Remains On Sidelines: Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Newell Brands Stock Falls After Outlook, Q4 Revenue Falls Short, But Retail's Hopeful

Newell Brands Stock Falls After Outlook, Q4 Revenue Falls Short, But Retail's Hopeful

Roblox Under Active SEC Investigation, Report Says: Retail Braces For Further Stock Decline

Roblox Under Active SEC Investigation, Report Says: Retail Braces For Further Stock Decline

Meta Reportedly Begins 5% ‘Performance Terminations’ Beginning Monday: Retail Mood Depressed As Stock Trades In Record Territory

Meta Reportedly Begins 5% ‘Performance Terminations’ Beginning Monday: Retail Mood Depressed As Stock Trades In Record Territory

T-Mobile’s Satellite-To-Mobile Service Partnership With Elon Musk’s Starlink Now In Public Beta Testing: Retail Cheers ‘Massive Technical Achievement’

T-Mobile’s Satellite-To-Mobile Service Partnership With Elon Musk’s Starlink Now In Public Beta Testing: Retail Cheers ‘Massive Technical Achievement’

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 1.44 crore devotees take holy dip in Sangam daily

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 1.44 crore devotees take holy dip in Sangam daily

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation vkp

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment dmn

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment

Sai Pallavi-inspired saree designs for elegant and timeless style NTI

Sai Pallavi-inspired saree designs for elegant and timeless style

Recent Videos

President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh Sangam in Prayagraj

President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh Sangam in Prayagraj

Video Icon
Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Fly by 2028 | Asianet Newsable

Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Fly by 2028 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Super Bowl 2025: TRUMP Steals SPOTLIGHT on Cam Before Eagles-Chiefs Showdown in New Orleans!

Super Bowl 2025: TRUMP Steals SPOTLIGHT on Cam Before Eagles-Chiefs Showdown in New Orleans!

Video Icon
Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...

Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...

Video Icon
Sydney Storm: Super Bowl Party Dampens, Train Station Transforms Into Waterfall

Sydney Storm: Super Bowl Party Dampens, Train Station Transforms Into Waterfall

Video Icon