Coinbase Stock Rises As Oppenheimer Sees Buying Opportunity Post Sell-Off: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Oppenheimer analysts predict that the fourth quarter will be “very good” for Coinbase, with an upwards earnings estimate for the coming years, especially with the pro-cryptocurrency presidency of Donald Trump.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 9:52 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 9:52 PM IST

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) gained more than 3% in morning trade on Friday after analysts at Oppenheimer sounded an optimistic note for investors looking to go long on the company.

According to a report by TheFly, Oppenheimer analysts see a buying opportunity in the Oppenheimer stock after its decline of over 6% over the past month.

Other factors that play into Coinbase’s strengths are regulatory clarity under Trump, higher trading volumes, and potential inclusion in the S&P 500 index.

Overall, Oppenheimer analysts remain optimistic about Coinbase’s prospects, maintaining their ‘Outperform’ rating for the stock. However, they’ve reduced the price target to $334 from $358.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ (75/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago. Message volume also increased, entering the ‘extremely high’ (76/100) zone on Friday.

COIN retail sentiment COIN sentiment and message volume January 17, 2025, as of 10 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, one user thinks that the Coinbase stock price could break the $300 mark.

Coinbase’s share price has risen by more than 17% in the past six months, while over the past year, it has more than doubled, with gains of 118%.

