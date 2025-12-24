Bitcoin's decline below $88,000, year-end tax-loss, and recent sales of insider holdings have impacted Coinbase's stock.

Coinbase shares fell more than 2% even after announcing a Base–Solana bridge and a recent tap into prediction markets.

Acquisition of The Clearing Company and cross-chain improvements failed to lift market sentiment for Coinbase.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Coinbase was in the ‘bullish’ zone, with ‘high’ levels of chatter over the past day.

Shares of Coinbase Global (COIN) fell early morning on Wednesday, although the crypto exchange announced expansion into markets and new products.

Coinbase Expansion Fails To Lift Shares

The decline came despite Coinbase announcing the launch of a Base and Solana bridge that allows users to move Solana (SOL) onto its Layer 2 network, Base. This would allow users to operate Solana assets in Ethereum (ETH)-compatible apps, by allowing cross-chain transfers. Previously, customers could not move SOL directly into Ethereum-compatible environments without leaving Coinbase.

Solana (SOL) was trading at $121.07, down nearly 2.5% over the past day. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Solana was in ‘bearish’ territory, accompanied by ‘normal’ levels of chatter over the past day.

Coinbase also announced its tenth acquisition of 2025, the purchase of The Clearing Company. It is slated to finalize in January 2026 and gives Coinbase a better chance to compete in a market that has a fully-diluted market cap of $509.8 million in total, as per Token Terminal data. Coinbase has presented the purchase as part of a bigger effort to diversify revenue from more than just spot trading.

Coinbase Faces Market Pressure

Still, short-term market pressures have failed to improve market sentiment around these strategic decisions. Bitcoin's (BTC) drop below $88,000 seems to have hurt the mood in the whole crypto market, and year-end tax-loss selling may have put even more pressure on Coinbase shares. Last week, Coinbase filed a regulatory document that said its CFO, Alesia Haas, reportedly sold 7,375 shares of common stock for a total of $1.97 million. Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also reportedly sold 1,375 shares for an average price of $252.82.

