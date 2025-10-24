Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said momentum for crypto legislation is at an all-time high in Washington, D.C., even amid the government shutdown.

He stated that both parties are working to finalize the remaining issues.

Coinbase is hopeful for year-end passage and committee approval by Thanksgiving.

Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong said Thursday that momentum for market structure clarity is “at an all-time high,” even if Washington, D.C., is currently in recess.

In a post on X, Armstrong emphasized bipartisan support for crypto legislation, stating that the advocacy push aims to establish clearer rules for decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoin rewards. “I sat down with Senate Democrats and Republicans who want to get this done—we’re 90% there,” he wrote.

Source: @brian_armstrong/X

Final Legislative Hurdles

Armstrong noted that both parties are actively working to resolve the remaining 10% of outstanding issues. Coinbase is optimistic that the bill could pass by year-end, with committee approval possible by Thanksgiving. However, he did not specify which crypto bill was under debate.

“We're bullish on getting a bill passed by year-end, and hopeful it's out of Committee by Thanksgiving.” – Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder & CEO, Coinbase

The comments come after Armstrong shared on Wednesday that Coinbase has used creative methods to engage legislators, including distributing “clari-tea,” a canned green tea brand. “Clever name, and apparently green tea helps with mental clarity too. Here’s to brighter thinking in the Capital!” he said.

Source: @brian_armstrong/X

“We’re keeping the pressure on in DC to pass comprehensive market structure legislation this year. America votes pro-crypto because more CLARITY helps everybody,” he said in the Wednesday post.

