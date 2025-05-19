The analyst sees near-term targets of ₹8,800–₹9,000.

Coforge Ltd has room for further gains, backed by the information technology firm’s solid technical framework and strong trading volumes, according to SEBI-registered analyst Karanraj Sonkusale.

According to Sonkusale's analysis, the stock shows strong growth prospects with an expected price target of ₹8,800 to ₹9,000 shortly.

The positive outlook for Coforge became apparent after its fourth-quarter results showed consolidated revenue grew by 47.1% from a year earlier.

At the time of writing, Coforge shares were trading at ₹8,295.00, down ₹131.00 or 1.55%.

The company saw financial gains due to a 32% rise in constant currency revenue and a 31.7% growth in EBITDA.

The quarter featured the finalization of five major deals, with one deal reaching a significant total contract value of ₹1.56 billion.

CEO Sudhir Singh characterized FY25 as an exceptional year due to its broad-based expansion across different verticals and markets.

The major Q4 TCV transaction, combined with a robust portfolio of upcoming large deals, establishes Coforge for sustained growth in FY26.

The company's board approved an interim dividend payment of ₹19 per share, which will be recorded on May 12, 2025.

To increase liquidity and accessibility, Coforge declared a stock split with June 4 as the record date.

The company will split its existing ₹10 equity shares into two ₹5 shares.

Coforge now employs 33,497 individuals, showing its business operations are growing.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

COFORGE sentiment and message volume as of May 19, 12.30 pm IST. Source: Stocktwits.

The stock has declined nearly 14% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<