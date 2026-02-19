The cryptocurrency futures and options will operate continuously on the CME Globex platform, with only a brief two-hour maintenance window each weekend.

CME Group (CME) announced on Thursday that its regulated cryptocurrency futures and options will soon be available for round-the-clock trading, pending regulatory approval.

The firm stated that cryptocurrency futures and options trading will be available 24 hours, seven days a week, starting May. 29, 2026. CME Group cryptocurrency futures and options will operate continuously on the CME Globex platform, with only a brief two-hour maintenance window each weekend.

Trades executed over weekends or holidays will carry the following business day as the trade date, with clearing, settlement, and regulatory reporting processed accordingly, the company said.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin slipped 0.6% and was trading around $66,014.

