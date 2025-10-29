The stock gained over 4% in premarket trading after announcing land and power deals in Texas.

The move highlights CleanSpark’s shift beyond bitcoin mining toward high-performance computing (HPC) and broader digital infrastructure.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) announced on Wednesday that it has acquired rights to roughly 271 acres of land in Austin County, Texas, and finalized long-term power supply deals totaling 285 megawatts.

After the update, CleanSpark stock traded over 4% higher in Wednesday’s premarket. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

Building a Data Campus

The agreements will fuel the development of a large-scale data center campus to meet surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and enterprise workloads.

Under the purchase terms, CleanSpark used a combination of cash and company stock to close the deal, with additional payments tied to future milestones. The transactions underscore CleanSpark’s move to expand beyond bitcoin mining into high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure.

