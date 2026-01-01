A Citigroup spokesperson told Stocktwits that layoffs reflect adjustments Citi is making to ensure its staffing levels, locations and expertise align with current business needs.

Citi’s CFO in the earnings call this month had said that he expects to see headcount continue to trend downward.

Citigroup will continue to cut more jobs in 2026, as part of its CEO’s reorganization efforts, a company spokesperson told Stocktwits on Thursday.

“We will continue to reduce our headcount in 2026,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed response to Stocktwits’ query.

“These changes reflect adjustments we’re making to ensure our staffing levels, locations and expertise align with current business needs; efficiencies we have gained through technology; and progress against our Transformation work, which is nearing target state,” the spokesperson added.

Shares in the company were down 1.7% at the time of writing.

Cuts In March

Citigroup is reportedly expected to lay off more employees in March following a round of 1,000 job cuts this month.

The new round of layoffs is expected to be announced after bonuses are paid, a report from Reuters News said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The March layoffs are likely to affect managing directors and senior employees across business lines and some senior managers have already been reassigned to different divisions to secure roles before headcount is reduced, the report added.

CEO’s Reorganization Efforts

Citi’s CEO Jane Fraser has led the corporate reorganization efforts at the U.S. firm since taking up the role, in a bid to trim down management layers and fasten decision making.

Citi’s Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason during its fourth quarter earnings call said that Citi's workforce shrank by 20,000 since 2022 and is now at 226,000 employees by the end of 2025.

“We'll see that cost and headcount come down as we continue to improve productivity and implement tools like AI, we'd see an impact, or expect to see an impact on headcount. So, notwithstanding, insourcing and driving broader efficiency, I would expect to see headcount continue to trend downward,” he had said.

Recent Earnings

Citi reported higher fourth quarter (Q4) profit buoyed by rebound in dealmaking activities, that beat analyst estimates. On an adjusted basis, Citi reported a ​profit of $1.81 per share during the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.67, according to data from fiscal.ai.

Citi’s investment banking fees in Q4 rose 35% to $1.29 billion, up from $951 million from a year-ago quarter.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around Citi trended in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume.

Shares in the bank have risen 39% over the past 12 months.

