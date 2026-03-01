Boeing and China are also in talks for a widebody sale that includes about 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X jets, a Bloomberg report said.

Boeing (BA) is reportedly closing in on "one of the largest sales in its history," a 500-aircraft order for 737 Max jets from China, set to be unveiled when President Donald Trump travels to the Asian country.

The two sides are also in talks for a widebody sale that includes about 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X jets, a Bloomberg report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal for the twin-aisle aircraft would likely be announced at a later date, as per the report.

Shares in the company jumped 2.3% at the time of writing.

