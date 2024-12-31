Cemtrex Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings Beat, Optimistic Outlook: Retail Turns Bullish

Despite the management’s bullish commentary, and retail’s enthusiastic response, the stock is down over 99% year-to-date.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) stock jumped nearly 8% at market open on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter, lifting retail sentiment.

For fiscal year 2024, Cemtrex reported a 13% revenue increase, reaching $66.9 million.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 9% to $18.1 million, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $16.39 million, according to Koyfin.

The Advanced Industrial Services (AIS) segment fueled much of the growth, with revenues surging 39% to $34.8 million.

The AIS segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in-plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to diversified customers.

Meanwhile, the Security segment (Vicon) experienced a 7% decline in annual revenue, posting $32.0 million. CEO Saagar Govil highlighted some resilience in Vicon’s performance, noting a 2% increase in Q4 revenue despite broader industry headwinds.

The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.

Cemtrex reported a full-year operating loss of $5.3 million, widening from $1.5 million in FY2023. Management attributed the loss to elevated operating expenses tied to investments in innovation and product launches.

Cemtex Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 31 as of 09:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, as chatter surged to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels.

According to management, Vicon’s NEXT Modular Camera System, scheduled for release in Q1 2025, represents a strategic pivot, with the ability to integrate seamlessly with third-party video management systems.

Govil emphasized that the move positions Cemtrex to deliver greater value in the rapidly expanding global security market.

The company also announced securing a record $10.4 million order for its Valerus surveillance platform.

Govil expressed confidence in the company’s growth trajectory, citing advancements in both segments. “We believe that these investments in new technologies and products will enable Vicon to ramp sales in the coming year,” he said.

Cemtrex management expects its dual-segment strategy to drive growth in 2025.

The global video surveillance market, projected to reach $88.7 billion by 2030, presents a promising opportunity for Vicon’s upgraded product lineup, according to the company. Meanwhile, the firm expects the AIS segment to capitalize on robust order flows from major clients and governmental bodies.

Despite the management’s bullish commentary, and retail’s enthusiastic response, the stock is down 99.97% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Retail Overlooks Tesla, Palantir, Microstrategy To Predict Nvidia As The ‘Best Bet’ Going Into 2025

Latest Videos