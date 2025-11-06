A majority of analysts have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on the stock.

Celsius Holdings will report quarterly results before the market opens on Thursday.

Analysts expect revenue to rise 169% in the third quarter and adjusted EPS of $0.28.

A majority of analysts have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on the stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s shares rose over 3% in early premarket trading on Thursday, with the ticker trending on Stocktwits with a ‘bullish’ sentiment reading ahead of its quarterly report before the market opens.

The stock has gained for two straight sessions, signaling a positive view among investors.

Analysts expect the energy drink company to report 169% sales growth to $715.7 million, according to Koyfin. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.28, compared to break-even in the year-ago quarter.

In an investor note published earlier this week, UBS analysts said they expect largely in-line results. Retaining a ‘Buy’ rating and a $73 price target on the company’s shares, they forecast results showing strong fundamentals, high-single-digit growth for the core Celsius brand, and strong double-digit gains for Alani Nu.

Currently, 18 of the 22 analysts covering the CELH have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating, with two rating it ‘Hold’ and ‘Strong Sell,’ according to Koyfin. Their average price target of $69.05 implies more than a 15% upside from the stock’s last close.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment shifted to ‘bullish’ as of early Thursday, up from ‘bearish’ the previous day, with ‘high’ message volume. Several users posted saying that they bought the stock before the earnings report.

“$CELH For those new here, this is one you’re gonna wanna hold and not flip,” remarked one user.

Celsius sells Celsius Originals, Heat, BCAA + Energy, On-the-Go, and Stevia beverages, which compete with Red Bull, Monster, Reign, and other functional fitness-focused energy beverages.

As of the last close, CELH stock has gained 127.5% year to date.

