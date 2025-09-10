The company now has a total of 418,888 BNB tokens in its treasury, valued at around $368 million.

CEA Industries (BNC) announced on Wednesday that it had acquired an additional 30,000 BNB (BNB) tokens for its treasury at a cost of $26 million.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company now has a total of 418,888 BNB tokens in its treasury, valued at around $368 million. It is currently the largest corporate BNB treasury. CEA Industries has planned to acquire 1% of BNB’s total supply by the end of 2025. BNB is the native utility token of the Binance crypto exchange, integrated into the Binance ecosystem, including the blockchain infrastructure and exchange operations.

"We’re at the beginning of a $100–200 billion shift of capital into digital asset treasuries," said CEA Industries chief executive David Namdar, stating that he wants the company to be a winner in this wave.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Solana Hits 7-Month High, Dogecoin Slips Despite ETF Buzz As Bitcoin Stalls Ahead Of PPI Report

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<