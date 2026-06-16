Sister funds ARKQ and ARKX reported only sales on Monday, with no buys across the three Wood-managed ETFs that traded.

ARKK sold 124,168 shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies, worth roughly $2 million at Monday's close

Other names trimmed included Tesla, Amazon, Advanced Micro Devices, Palantir, Taiwan Semiconductor, CoreWeave, Shopify, and Figma.

Roku was the heaviest cut by exchange-traded fund weight at 1.14%, with 665,136 shares sold, far larger than any other position trimmed.

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest spent Monday selling, trimming BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) and 16 other stocks in its flagship fund without a single disclosed buy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the company disclosure, the ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (ETF) labelled ARKK, sold 124,168 shares of BitMine, worth roughly $2 million at Monday's close, at $17. It was one of seventeen named ARKK trimmed, with no purchases reported for the day.

The heaviest sale by fund weight was Roku (ROKU), at 1.14% of the ETF, or 665,136 shares, far larger than any other trade. ARKK also trimmed Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Palantir (PLTR), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), CoreWeave (CRWV), Shopify (SHOP), and Figma (FIG).

ARK's other two funds that traded Monday, the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) and the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX), also reported only sales, leaving no buys across the three ETFs.

A Long Slide For BitMine

Wood has been a consistent BMNR buyer since mid-2025, adding to her stake repeatedly through the stock's pullback from highs near $161 — including roughly $17 million across three Ark ETFs in December and another $6 million-plus in early February. Monday's sell is consistent with ARK's broader playbook on BMNR, which has been characterized as buying shares on declines and offloading them on rallies, rather than signalling a shift in conviction.

The shares have fallen sharply over the past year, from a 52-week high near $161 to about $17, as Ethereum pulled back from earlier-year highs and the premium on crypto-treasury stocks compressed. The company reported on Monday that its holdings had reached 5.62 million ETH, about 4.66% of the token's supply.

BMNR’s stock was down by 0.41% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BMNR moved to ‘neutral’ from the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed in the ‘low’ levels over the past day.

BMNR has been down over 38% so far this year.

Read also: Michael Saylor Says ‘AI Summer’ Is Draining Bitcoin Demand, Expects Capital To Rotate Back By Year-End As Frenzy Around OpenAI, SpaceX Fades

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<