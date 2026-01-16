ARK doubles down on a CRISPR bet as Intellia Therapeutics’ stock heads for its best week since October.

On Thursday, ARK bought a total of 56,769 shares of Intellia, with 48,178 shares purchased by its ARKK ETF and 8,591 shares through its ARKG ETF.

NTLA stock was its top 23 investment as of Dec. 31, according to a regulatory filing.

As of Dec. 31, Intellia was one of ARKG’s bottom five stocks, contributing the least to the ETF's performance.

Cathie Wood’s ARK exchange-traded funds only made one trade on Thursday: buying more of Intellia Therapeutics, whose shares are heading for their best week since October.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company is a clinical-stage gene editing firm focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies. News of ARK’s investment sent Intellia’s stock up over 2% in overnight trading, according to Yahoo Finance.

Shares of Intellia have gained more than 32% so far this year after tumbling 23% in 2025 following the death of a male patient in his 80s who received Nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z) as part of its MAGNITUDE trial. The company is studying nex-z as a likely treatment for transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, a rare and deadly heart disease where heart failure would result from faulty transthyretin proteins in the heart.

Wood’s Only Buy

On Thursday, ARK bought a total of 56,769 shares of Intellia, with 48,178 shares purchased by its ARKK ETF and 8,591 shares purchased by its ARKG ETF, according to the Ark Invest Tracker on X.

X/@ArkkDaily

According to Investing.com, ARK's purchase on Thursday totals $682,363. Wood’s ARK has been consistently buying Intellia’s shares, acquiring 40,067 shares on Tuesday and 99,292 shares on Monday.

NTLA stock was its top 23 investment as of Dec. 31, according to a regulatory filing, and the top three holdings in its ARKG ETF were Crispr Therapeutics, Tempus AI, and Guardant Health Inc. But as of Dec. 31, Intellia was one of ARKG’s bottom five stocks, contributing the least to the ETF's performance.

How Are Retail Traders Reacting?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, compared to ‘neutral’ a month ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels.

Shares of Intellia have gained more than 5% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<