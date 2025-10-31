The five-year deal covers logistics, engineering, and cybersecurity services for the Mission Operations & Integration (MO&I) Department.

Castellum Inc. (CTM) announced on Friday that its subsidiary Specialty Systems Inc. (SSI) has secured a $66.2 million contract from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) in New Jersey.

The deal is the cybersecurity and defense technology contractor’s second-largest win in its history.

Following the contract win, Castellum’s stock traded over 40% higher in Friday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

Agreement Components

The five-year deal covers logistics, engineering, and cybersecurity services for the Mission Operations & Integration (MO&I) Department, which supports aircraft launch and recovery systems used across Navy carriers and air-capable ships.

“It is an example that our targeted strategy to focus on full and open opportunities in our pipeline as we transition to a large business is working.” -Drew Merriman, COO, Castellum

