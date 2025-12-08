In November, India's automobile retail sales grew 2% year-on-year, fueled by GST cuts and a rural revival. Passenger and commercial vehicle registrations each surged by 20%.

India's automobile market continued its momentum even after the festive season, with retail sales rising 2% year-on-year in November, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Strong demand for passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles and tractors helped lift overall registrations to 33,00,832 units, up from 32,31,526 units a year earlier.

GST Cuts, Discounts Keep Footfalls High

FADA President CS Vigneshwar said that GST rate cuts combined with attractive retail offers from manufacturers and dealers kept customers walking into showrooms well beyond Diwali.

"GST rate cuts coupled with OEM-dealer retail offers continued pulling customers to showrooms, enabling sustained footfalls beyond the festive period," he said, noting that even the high base of last year couldn't slow down momentum.

Passenger Vehicles Lead the Surge

Passenger vehicle (PV) registrations jumped 20% to 3,94,152 units compared to 3,29,253 last November. The growth was driven by:

GST benefits

Wedding season purchases

Improved availability of high-demand models

Rising popularity of compact SUVs

Reduced inventory levels, now at 44–46 days, down from 53–55 days, indicate healthier demand-supply balance.

Two-Wheelers Dip Slightly

Two-wheeler sales dipped 3% to 25,46,184 units, largely because festive buying happened earlier in October. Delayed crop payments and uneven supply of popular models also affected demand. Still, dealers said GST reductions and wedding season inquiries kept sentiment positive.

Commercial Vehicles Bounce Back

Commercial vehicle registrations climbed 20% to 94,935 units, supported by:

Infrastructure activity

Tourism mobility

Freight movement

Government tenders

GST reforms

However, fleet utilisation remains uneven in some markets.

Rural India Powers Three-Wheeler, Tractor Growth

Rural demand remained a major bright spot:

Three-wheelers: Up 24% to 1,33,951 units

Tractors: Up a massive 57% to 1,26,033 units

FADA attributed the surge to strong rural sentiment, driven by a healthy start to the rabi season. Sowing has already crossed 39.3 million hectares, far ahead of last year. Higher moisture levels, better seed availability, and strong MSP signals have boosted farmer confidence.

Winter, GST Cuts and New Models to Fuel Growth

The IMD's forecast of a colder-than-usual winter is expected to increase mobility and logistics needs, giving an additional push to the auto market.

FADA said that GST 2.0 rate cuts, ongoing offers from OEMs and dealers, and improving rural liquidity will support demand through December. A majority of dealers, 74%, expect growth over the next three months.

January price hikes and new 2026 model launches are also expected to accelerate buying decisions, particularly in rural areas where crop payments will improve liquidity.