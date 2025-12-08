The Meesho IPO share allotment is set to be finalized on December 8. The issue drew an investor demand of 79 times. Applicants can check their allotment status via the registrar, BSE, or NSE websites, using their PAN, application number, or DP ID.

Meesho IPO share allotment is likely to be finalised later tonight, December 8, after the issue drew an investor demand of 79 times in the primary market. The Rs 5,421-crore Meesho IPO was open for subscription from December 3-5. The company had fixed the price band at Rs 105-111 per share.

IPO applicants can check their Meesho IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar, KFin Technologies Limited, by entering their application number or PAN. The status will also be available on the BSE and NSE websites.

Meesho IPO allotment date today: Steps to check share allotment status on KFin Tech

Step 1: Open the direct link to the registrar on this URL (https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/).

Step 2: Select the IPO from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Investors can check the allotment status by filling in details like PAN, Application number or DP client ID.

Step 4: Press the Submit button

Step 5: The allotment status will be shown in the window.

Step 1: Open the website of NSE by clicking on this direct link (https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp).

Step 2: Select the company 'Meesho' by selecting Equity & SME IPO bid details

Step 3: Investors can check the allotment status by filling in details like their IPO Application number or PAN details after selecting company symbol.

Step 4: Press the Submit button

Step 5: The allotment status will be shown in the window.

Meesho IPO allotment status check on direct link of BSE

Step 1: Open the website of BSE by clicking on this direct link (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

Step 2: Select Equity in the issue type.

Step 3: Fill in the required details including the 'Issue Name'.

Step 4: Enter PAN number and click on Search to view the status

Step 5: The allotment status will be shown in the window.

According to platforms tracking the grey market activities, the shares of Meesho are commanding a GMP of 38 percent in the unregulated market. Investorgain quoted a GMP of Rs 42 for the shares of the company, indicating a listing gain of 37.84 percent. Meanwhile, IPO Watch quoted a higher GMP of 42 percent for shares of the company.

Meesho IPO shares will be listed on both NSE and BSE platforms on December 10.