Carvana Stock Volatile After Hindenburg Short Report That Alleges Accounting Manipulation: Retail Mood Deflates

Hindenburg said its research uncovered $800 million in loan sales to a “suspected undisclosed” related party and details on how accounting manipulation and lax underwriting fueled temporary reported income growth.

Carvana Stock Volatile After Hindenburg Short Report That Alleges Accounting Manipulation: Retail Mood Deflates
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 11:26 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 11:26 PM IST

Used-car retailer Carvana Co.’s ($CVNA) shares remained volatile on Thursday as traders digested the details of a short report, with retail sentiment also dimming.

At last check, Carvana stock was down 0.89% at $201.55, although recovering from a low of $186.86 (down 8.12%) hit immediately after the report's release. The stock traded in a $186.86-$212.89 range intraday. 

In a report entitled “Carvana: A Father-Son Accounting Grift For Ages,” and released Thursday, short-seller Hindenburg Research said the company’s turnaround is a “mirage.” The firm said the view is based on its research undertaken over the past four months.

The research uncovered $800 million in loan sales to a “suspected undisclosed” related party and details on how accounting manipulation and lax underwriting fueled temporary reported income growth. 

Hindenburg also noted that insiders continued to cash out. It said that CEO Ernie Garcia III’s father sold $3.6 billion of the stock between Aug. 2020 and Aug. 2021 and that the year after he stopped selling, the stock plunged, and bankruptcy concerns loomed large.

Later, Carvana touted a bright future, and despite the stress in the used auto market, the company reported three consecutive quarters of modest positive net income since 2023, the firm said.

It noted that Garcia III has resumed selling stock since April 2024, disposing of $1.4 billion in shares

The stock has gained 284% in 2024.

Delving into Carvana’s valuation, the firm said the stock traded at an 845% higher sales multiple relative to peers CarMax, Inc. ($KMX) and AutoNation, Inc. ($AN). On a forward earnings basis. the stock was trading at a 745% premium , it added.

Also, the firm called out Carvana’s relationship with Ally Financial, Inc. ($ALLY)

“For customers, they face the prospect of inferior or potentially dangerous cars due to cost-cutting measures favoring the bottom line over quality and safety,” Hindenburg said.

“For shareholders and debtholders, we expect they are in for rough times ahead,” it added.

cvna-sentiment.png CVNA sentiment and message volume January 2, 2025, as of 12:44 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Carvana worsened from ‘bearish’ a day ago to ‘extremely bearish’ (9/100), the lowest in a year. Retail chatter grew louder amid the short report, rising to ‘extremely high’ levels.

Retail echoed the views of Hinderburg, saying the “Garcias will leave shareholders with nothing.”

Another was left bewildered by a lack of negative reaction to the report.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Diana Shipping Stock In Spotlight On Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Diana Shipping Stock In Spotlight On Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Uber Stock Rises After Inclusion By Goldman Sachs In US Conviction List: Retail Ignores JMP’s Downgrade

Uber Stock Rises After Inclusion By Goldman Sachs In US Conviction List: Retail Ignores JMP’s Downgrade

MicroStrategy Stock Rises As Bitcoin Surges On First Trading Day Of 2025: Retail Turns Bearish

MicroStrategy Stock Rises As Bitcoin Surges On First Trading Day Of 2025: Retail Turns Bearish

CyberArk Stock Soars After Analysts Flag Benefit From Rival’s Vulnerability In US Treasury Breach: Retail Smells Huge Opportunity

CyberArk Stock Soars After Analysts Flag Benefit From Rival’s Vulnerability In US Treasury Breach: Retail Smells Huge Opportunity

Kopin Stock Pops On ‘Buy’ Rating From Canaccord: Retail Remains Undecided

Kopin Stock Pops On ‘Buy’ Rating From Canaccord: Retail Remains Undecided

Recent Stories

Diana Shipping Stock In Spotlight On Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Diana Shipping Stock In Spotlight On Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Uber Stock Rises After Inclusion By Goldman Sachs In US Conviction List: Retail Ignores JMP’s Downgrade

Uber Stock Rises After Inclusion By Goldman Sachs In US Conviction List: Retail Ignores JMP’s Downgrade

MicroStrategy Stock Rises As Bitcoin Surges On First Trading Day Of 2025: Retail Turns Bearish

MicroStrategy Stock Rises As Bitcoin Surges On First Trading Day Of 2025: Retail Turns Bearish

CyberArk Stock Soars After Analysts Flag Benefit From Rival’s Vulnerability In US Treasury Breach: Retail Smells Huge Opportunity

CyberArk Stock Soars After Analysts Flag Benefit From Rival’s Vulnerability In US Treasury Breach: Retail Smells Huge Opportunity

Kopin Stock Pops On ‘Buy’ Rating From Canaccord: Retail Remains Undecided

Kopin Stock Pops On ‘Buy’ Rating From Canaccord: Retail Remains Undecided

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon