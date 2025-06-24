For the full year 2025, the cruise operator now expects adjusted and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of approximately $1.97, compared to its previous estimate of $1.83.

Shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CUK) are trading 8% higher on Tuesday morning after the company raised its annual profit forecast and its second quarter earnings beat analyst estimates.

For the second quarter (Q2), the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.35, exceeding an analyst estimate of $0.23, as per Finchat data. The company’s earnings in the quarter were supported by higher ticket prices and higher onboard spending, the company said.

Revenue for the three months ended May was $6.3 billion, up nearly $550 million compared to the prior year period, and exceeded an estimated $6.21 billion. Total customer deposits reached an all-time high of $8.5 billion in the quarter.

CEO Josh Weinstein said that the company demonstrated “remarkable resilience amid heightened volatility” owing to its value as compared to land-based alternatives, even with price increases over the last few years.

“In fact, close-in demand and onboard spending levels were incredibly strong for second quarter sailings and our booking curve continues to be the furthest out on record," Weinstein noted.

The company's booked position for 2026 is in line with 2025 record levels and at historical high prices in constant currency, the company said, while noting that it is still early in the year.

Meanwhile, Carnival is now eyeing the opening of its new exclusive destination on Grand Bahama Island called Celebration Key in July. The destination will offer an abundance of features and amenities for guests, and the company expects adjusted cruise costs excluding fuel per available lower berth day to be up by about 7% in the third quarter, owing to the opening.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Carnival Corp jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours.

CCL stock is up by about 4% this year and by about 59% over the past 12 months.

