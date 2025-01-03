Carmell, Mustang Bio, Revelation Biosciences Dominate Retail Biotech Talk As 2025 Kicks Off

From acquisition news and FDA designations to fresh optimism for struggling stocks, these biotechs piqued Stocktwits users the most on the first trading day of 2025.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 6:47 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 6:47 PM IST

The biotech sector is already buzzing with retail investor interest as the new year begins. Here’s a look at the top three biotech stocks driving conversations on Stocktwits based on message volume jumps on the first trading day of 2025:

Carmell Corp (CTCX): +58,100% Message Volume

Regenerative medicine biotech Carmell Corp surged into the spotlight after announcing an acquisition deal with PMGC Holdings’ Elevai Skincare subsidiary. The transaction includes $1.1 million in Carmell stock, $57,000 in cash, and contingent earnouts linked to Elevai’s product sales and revenue milestones. 

Carmell expects to acquire Elevai’s skincare and haircare portfolio, including a commercial team and inventory with $2.5 million in trailing revenue. 

Shares rocketed 148% on Thursday but saw some profit-taking early on Friday. Carmell’s stock lost roughly 80% last year.

Mustang Bio (MBIO): +27,200% Message Volume

Mustang Bio shares climbed 18% on Thursday and gained further in Friday’s pre-market, despite no apparent catalyst. 

In November, the company secured an extension from Nasdaq to meet compliance requirements and received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for MB-108, an oncolytic virus treatment for malignant glioma. 

While the stock fell nearly 85% in 2024, recent developments have sparked renewed optimism among investors.

Revelation Biosciences (REVB): +9,150% Message Volume

Revelation Biosciences rose 42% on Thursday before sliding in Friday’s pre-market session without any catalyst. 

Retail buzz centers on its investigational therapy, Gemini, which received FDA clearance last month for a Phase 1b trial targeting chronic kidney disease patients. 

However, concerns around the company’s cash burn and financing moves have tempered investor enthusiasm. REVB shares dropped over 90% in 2024, leaving the stock a speculative favorite entering 2025.

