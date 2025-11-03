The company announced positive data from trials of CB-011 and Vispa-cel in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, respectively.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (CRBU) jumped 40% in the pre-market session on Monday after the company announced positive data from early-stage trials of two of its CAR-T cell therapies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said that the first clinical data for its CB-011 highlights its potential as a best-in-class allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The company now expects to advance the program into the dose expansion phase by the end of the year. In the dose escalation portion of the trial, CB-011 had a manageable safety profile across all dose levels, the company noted.

Meanwhile, data from an early-stage trial of vispacabtagene regedleucel (Vispa-cel) demonstrate efficacy and durability of the cell therapy in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the company said. Vispa-cel was generally well-tolerated, allowing for administration in the outpatient setting, the company added.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<