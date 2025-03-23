user
user

Good news for teachers! Salary may rise by 20-30% ahead of DA hike

Big news before the DA increase announcement! Government teachers' salaries are increasing significantly. The monthly salary could be over 1 lakh! A fantastic announcement is coming. Here's the calculation of what they will receive in hand.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 9:04 AM IST

Great news awaits teachers, as their salaries in the education sector are always discussed. Their salaries depend on their experience, position, and qualifications in the field.

article_image2

There are high expectations regarding the Eighth Pay Commission and a potential salary hike. Let's find out how much professors currently earn and the potential benefits.


article_image3

Current Salary Structure: Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Professor.

In some cases, a professor can earn up to ₹2,24,100 on the Super Time Scale.

article_image4

Additional Benefits and Allowances: DA, HRA, Medical Facilities, LTC, and more. Estimated Increase from the 8th Pay Commission: Salaries are likely to increase.

article_image5

Salary ranges for Assistant, Associate Professors, and Professors before and after hike.

Super Time Scale: Current and estimated salary after the increase for professors.

