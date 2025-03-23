user
'Irreparably harmed my reputation, completely baseless': Delhi HC Judge rejects claims of cash link

Justice Yashwant Varma addressed the issue to the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, striving to defend his integrity against what he called unfounded allegations.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 23, 2025, 9:06 AM IST

Amid the storm of controversy surrounding the alleged recovery of cash during a recent fire incident, Justice Yashwant Varma addressed the issue to the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, striving to defend his integrity against what he called unfounded allegations.

Addressing the gravity of the situation, Justice Varma stated, "For a judge, reputation and character are of utmost importance. Sadly, mine have been gravely tarnished and irreparably damaged by baseless claims built on unsubstantiated innuendos and the unfounded assumption that the cash reportedly discovered during the fire belonged to me."

Justice Varma vehemently denied any link to the alleged cash, stating, "I categorically reject any suggestion that we removed currency from the storeroom. We were neither shown nor given any sacks of burnt currency. The limited debris recovered during the incident was confined to a particular section of the residence, and there was no evidence of any currency."

Reflecting on the personal toll, Justice Varma underscored how the accusations had scarred a career spanning over a decade.

"This incident has irreparably harmed my reputation, which I have painstakingly built as a High Court judge. In my years on the bench, no allegations have ever been made against me, nor has my integrity ever been questioned. I request an inquiry into my judicial conduct and urge the legal fraternity to assess my honesty and dedication to my duties", he said in his statement.

He reiterated that he and his family were entirely unaware of any money allegedly stored in the house. "Neither I nor my family had any knowledge of the cash," Justice Varma explained. "No such currency was ever shown to my family members or staff on that fateful night. The allegations are completely baseless and unrelated to us", he added.

In his defense, Justice Varma emphasized that all his financial transactions were conducted through regular banking channels, including UPI applications and cards.

He also pointed out a significant detail: "When the site was handed back to us after the fire personnel and police concluded their operations, we saw no evidence of any currency. This is further corroborated by the statement made by the Chief of the Fire Service, as reported in the news." 

