Citi analysts braced for a double-digit revenue beat for the second quarter, thanks to strong artificial intelligence demand.

Data center operator CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV), which went public in late March, is set to release its second quarterly report as a public company on Tuesday after the market closes.

CoreWeave stock has increased by nearly 250% since its initial listing.

Reflecting a strong interest in the earnings, the 24-hour message volume on the CoreWeave stream spiked by nearly 450%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward CoreWeave stock was ‘bullish’ (63/100) by early Tuesday, with the degree of optimism improving from the previous day.

CRWV sentiment and message volume as of 4:25 a.m. ET, Aug. 12 | source: Stocktwits

A watcher said the CoreWeave stock could climb to $160 if the July consumer price inflation report aligns with expectations.

The stock settled Monday's session at $139.78, up 7.90%.

Another user said the stock could dip to the high $120s even if it drops on earnings. “That is a SWEET entry and gift if that transpires,” they added.

According Fiscal.ai-compiled consensus, CoreWeave is expected to report a loss per share of $0.20, wider than the first-quarter loss of $0.12 per share. The average analysts‘ revenue estimate is at $1.08 billion, marking a 10% sequential increase.

The stock could come under pressure ahead of the expiration of the initial public offering (IPO) lockup period. Citi analysts said in a note on Monday that they remained bullish despite the Aug. 15 lockup expiration, as reported by The Fly.

Analysts at the firm braced for a double-digit revenue beat in the second quarter, thanks to strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI). They also expect the growth to accelerate further in 2026.

Citi has a ‘Buy’ rating on CoreWeave stock and a $150 price target.

In late July, CoreWeave closed its $2.6 billion secured debt financing facility. The company planned to use the funds to support the purchase and maintenance of advanced equipment, hardware, and cloud infrastructure systems, enabling the delivery of services under a long-term agreement with OpenAI.

The company announced the purchase of Core Scientific (CORZ) in an all-stock deal valued at $9 billion. The acquisition would give CoreWeave ownership of 1.3 Gigawatts (GW) of gross power across Core Scientific's national data center footprint, with an additional 1 GW or more of potential gross power available for expansion.

Nvidia held 24.18 million CoreWeave shares at the end of the first quarter, valued at $896.69 million.

The sell-side is cautious regarding the valuation of the stock. The Koyfin-compiled average analysts’ price target for CoreWeave stock is $109.86, implying roughly 22% downside from Monday’s close.

In Tuesday's early premarket trading, the stock declined by about 1.50% to $137.68.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<