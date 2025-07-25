Thomas M. Siebel, the founder and current CEO of C3.ai, is planning to step down, citing health issues.

Enterprise AI software company C3.ai Inc. (AI) experienced a 165% increase in Stocktwits user message count over the last 24 hours following the company's launch of a formal process to identify a new CEO on Thursday.

Retail sentiment toward the stock improved to ‘neutral’ (50/100) from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day, and the message volume shifted to ‘extremely high’ (80/100) from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

C3.ai stock traded over 1% higher in the premarket on Friday.

A bullish Stocktwits user expressed confidence in the CEO search process.

Another user also supported the move to infuse “new blood”.

C3.ai’s current CEO and founder, Thomas M. Siebel, is preparing to step back from day-to-day leadership duties due to health challenges.

In a statement released by the company, Siebel revealed he has been managing complications from an autoimmune disorder diagnosed earlier this year.

The company has engaged a globally recognized executive search firm to oversee the recruitment effort, which will be guided by a special committee comprising C3.ai board members and senior management.

Siebel will remain as CEO while the search for his successor is underway. Once a new CEO is appointed, he will transition into the role of Executive Chairman.

“For C3 AI to reach its full potential—which I believe is spectacular—the board and I have initiated a search for a new CEO who can take the company to the next level of growth and success,” said Siebel.

In the fourth quarter (Q4), the company’s revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $108.7 million, surpassing the analysts’ consensus estimate of $107.7 million, according to Fiscal AI data.

C3 offers a suite of solutions, including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an all-in-one system for building and managing enterprise AI tools.

C3.ai stock has lost over 24% year-to-date and over 3% in the past 12 months.

