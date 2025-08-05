The upgrade targets BYD’s fifth-generation DM 5.0 platform, rolling out via OTA updates as the company looks to stem pressure from falling plug-in hybrid sales and an intensifying EV price war.

BYD has upgraded its fifth-generation DM hybrid system, lowering fuel consumption to 2.6 liters per 100 kilometers when the battery is depleted, pointing to a 10% improvement from the previous 2.9L figure.

Certified under NEDC standards by China’s National Motor Vehicle Quality Inspection and Testing Center, the efficiency boost will roll out via over-the-air (OTA) updates across all models using the DM 5.0 platform, CnEVPost reported.

Launched on May 28, 2024, DM 5.0 achieves 46.06% engine thermal efficiency and offers a combined range of 2,100 kilometers, which is about three times that of traditional fuel vehicles.

The Qin L DM-i and Seal 06 DM-i were the first to feature this technology, with all new BYD hybrids adopting it since then.

The upgrade comes as BYD’s hybrid sales face mounting pressure. The company reported that it delivered 341,030 vehicles in July, down from 377,628 in June, marking BYD’s first monthly decrease of 2025 and nearly flat year-over-year.

Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sales dropped 22.6% YoY to 163,143 units in July, the fourth consecutive month of annual declines.

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales remained more stable, with 177,887 units sold, marking a 36.8% increase from last year, despite a 14% month-on-month decline.

BYD sold a total of 344,296 NEVs in July. Analysts point to intensifying industry competition and prior price cuts as factors behind the weakness.

In May, BYD slashed prices on several hybrid and BEV models by around 30%, prompting a broader price war that has drawn concern from Beijing regulators.

Across the broader Chinese EV sector, Li Auto posted July deliveries of 30,731 units, down from 36,279 in June and 39.7% lower year-on-year. Nio delivered 21,017 vehicles, down 2.7% year-on-year. Both launched new SUVs on July 31.

In contrast, XPeng reported 36,717 units, extending its ninth straight month above 30,000, while Xiaomi rose to over 30,000 from 25,000 in June.

Leapmotor hit a record 50,129, and Huawei-backed Aito logged 40,753 deliveries out of the Harmony alliance’s 47,752. Zeekr was flat at 16,977.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for BYD was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

BYD’s stock has risen 31.3% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<