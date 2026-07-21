Nasdaq data shows around 197.6 million ONDS shares are currently held short, representing about 34.7% of the company’s public float.

Ondas stock posted its first gain in four sessions on Monday after the defense technology company secured a $6.9 million counter-drone contract in Australia.

Earlier this month, Ondas completed the acquisition of Dzyne Technologies for $875.8 million.

Retail traders are eyeing a potential upside of 30% from current levels.

Ondas (ONDS) has remained on investors’ radar this year following a string of defense contract wins and strategic acquisitions, but the stock has fallen roughly 24% since March, and short interest has remained elevated, staying above 30% for nearly five months.

Nasdaq data shows around 197.6 million ONDS shares are currently held short, representing about 34.7% of the company's public float.

However, retail is now looking at sharp gains.

What Are ONDS Bulls Saying?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits has remained in the ‘bullish’ zone over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. ONDS was among the top tickers at the time of writing as the stock traded over 12% higher.

One user said the stock’s set-up has “serious momentum potential.”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user opined that this was the “beginning of a massive short squeeze” and the company’s fundamentals will back up the rally.

View this Stocktwits post

One user sees the stock rising to $10 over the next few weeks, implying a potential upside of 30% from current levels.

View this Stocktwits post

ONDS’ Acquisition Spree In 2026

Ondas shares posted their first gain on Monday following a three-session losing streak, after the defense technology company secured a $6.9 million counter-drone contract in Australia.

Earlier this month, Ondas completed an $875.8 million acquisition of Dzyne Technologies, adding long-endurance autonomous aircraft, counter-drone systems, precision strike, and intelligence capabilities, along with an estimated $1.5 billion sales pipeline.

The company has aggressively expanded its defense portfolio throughout 2026. In June, Ondas acquired CyberHawk, and a month prior, it signed a deal to acquire Omnisys for its AI-powered defense software, following the acquisition of World View Enterprises, which strengthened its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

March was particularly active, with Ondas acquiring INDO Earth Moving, Rotron Aerospace, and Bird Aerosystems, significantly broadening its presence across autonomous systems, drone technology, missile protection, and critical infrastructure monitoring.

Also read: HELP Stock Surges To Over 6-Month Highs Led By Crucial Phase 3 Milestone – Retail Expects It To Hit Fresh 52-Week Highs

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<