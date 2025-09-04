The analyst noted that Laurus Labs and TD Power Systems exhibit bullish technical setups and strong fundamentals.

Laurus Labs and TD Power Systems are showing strength both on the charts and in their business performance, according to SEBI-registered analyst Palak Jain.

With healthy fundamentals supporting the bullish chart signals, she said the stocks look appealing to investors.

Technical View

Palak Jain said Laurus Labs is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern, often a sign of a possible breakout ahead.

Prices are consolidating, the relative strength index (RSI) remains positive, and the stock is holding comfortably above short-term support, all of which add weight to the bullish setup.

In the case of TD Power Systems, she highlighted a resistance breakout shaped by a cup pattern and backed by a sharp rise in trading volumes. Jain said this combination reflects strong momentum and signals that buyers are firmly in control.

Fundamental View

On the earnings front, Laurus Labs delivered an impressive first quarter (Q1), with revenue increasing 31% year-over-year and net profit rising by more than 1,100%.

The company is also pushing ahead with expansion in CDMO and generic drug manufacturing, which Jain said will help strengthen growth and build scale over time.

Jain said Laurus Labs stands out with both strong technical signals and solid fundamentals, making it a stock to consider accumulating.

Meanwhile, TD Power Systems has also been strengthening its profits and margins while maintaining a low debt level, providing a stable financial footing. The company caters to booming sectors such as renewable energy, oil and gas, marine, and steel, and has recently lifted its forecasts for FY26–27, a sign of management’s confidence in the business, she noted.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for both Laurus Labs and TD Power Systems was described as ‘bullish’ with ‘normal’ message volume.

While Laurus Labs’ stock has risen 41.3% so far in 2025, shares of TD Power System have climbed 21.8% over the same period.

