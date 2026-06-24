Boundless Bio is set to merge with Serapha Bio, with the transaction set to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The combined company will operate as Serapha Bio and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AATD.

Serapha has secured commitments for investments of $230 million from a group of healthcare-focused investors.

The combined company’s cash and cash equivalents balance at closing is expected to fund Serapha’s operations into the second half of 2029.

Shares of Boundless Bio (BOLD) soared nearly 90% on Tuesday, marking its largest single-day gain on record, after the biotechnology company announced a merger agreement with privately held Serapha Bio, a deal that positions the combined company to focus on developing treatments for genetic diseases.

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BOLD stock also surged to a fresh 52-week high.

BOLD Shareholders To Own 3.7% Of Combined Firm

Following the deal’s completion, the combined company will operate as Serapha Bio and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “AATD.”

Under the terms of the agreement, existing Serapha shareholders are expected to own about 96.3% of the combined company, while Boundless shareholders will own roughly 3.7%. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Boundless Bio also plans to distribute a cash dividend of around $44 million to $48 million to its shareholders before the merger closes.

The transaction is backed by $230 million in financing from a group of healthcare-focused investors led by RA Capital Management and RTW Investments. The companies expect the combined cash position to fund operations into the second half of 2029, supporting the development of Serapha’s lead therapy candidate, SERP-01.

Focus On SERP-01

The merged company will focus on advancing SERP-01, an investigational therapy for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD), a rare genetic disorder that can cause severe liver and lung disease.

Serapha licensed SERP-01 from YolTech Therapeutics in June 2026. In return, YolTech received an upfront cash payment and a minority ownership stake in Serapha, and could earn more than $2 billion in future milestone payments, along with royalties tied to SERP-01 sales.

The merger comes after Boundless Bio decided not to continue development of its lead cancer program, BBI-940, following disappointing early clinical results.

What Is Retail’s Take On BOLD?

Retail sentiment surrounding BOLD flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier, while message volumes soared by a whopping 9,200% over a 24-hour period.

The stock has gained around 114% so far this year.

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