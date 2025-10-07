A preliminary investigation report by India’s regulators showed that the RAT was activated during the fatal crash of a Dreamliner in June.

Boeing (BA) has been asked to divulge more information about India's air safety regulator after an emergency power system was activated on an Air India 787 Dreamliner on Saturday, according to a Reuters News report, citing a government source.

Regulators have reportedly sought more information about a device known as a ram air turbine (RAT) which automatically deploys in flight if both engines fail, all three hydraulic system pressures are low, cockpit instruments lose power, or problems emerge with the aircraft’s electric motor pumps

The crew of Air India 117, which was flying from the northern city of Amritsar to Birmingham, UK, detected deployment of the emergency power system just before the aircraft safely landed. The Federation of Indian Pilots, which represents about 6,000 pilots, had already called for an investigation into the matter.

The deployment of the RAT has once again put the Boeing long-haul aircraft in the spotlight. A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was involved in a fatal crash in June, which claimed 242 lives in the Western city of Ahmedabad.

A preliminary investigation report by India’s regulators revealed that the RAT was activated during the incident, as the fuel control switches for the engines were moved from the “run” to the “cutoff” position moments before impact.

