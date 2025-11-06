A total of 346 people were killed in the two Boeing 737 Max jet crashes.

Boeing Co. (BA) on Thursday reportedly avoided a criminal charge over two fatal crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max jet.

According to a Bloomberg report, District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth allowed a request from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to dismiss a criminal case filed by the department. A total of 346 people were killed in the two Boeing 737 Max jet crashes.

Boeing’s shares were up nearly 1% in Thursday’s opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

