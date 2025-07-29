Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg addressed employees to discuss the company’s performance at the half year mark, expressing optimism about the airplane maker’s progress.

Boeing Co. (BA) has nearly managed to stem all of its cash outflow during the second quarter, indicating that new CEO Kelly Ortberg’s turnaround efforts are starting to pay off, according to a Bloomberg report.

Boeing’s shares surged nearly 1.3% in Tuesday’s pre-market trading session following the announcement of Q2 results. Stocktwits data shows the retail sentiment around the BA stock was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

Ortberg addressed employees to discuss the company’s performance at the half-year mark, according to a Bloomberg report.

“We’re just over halfway through 2025 and I’m pleased with our progress. Change takes time, but we’re starting to see a difference in our performance across the business,” he said.

Boeing’s stock has surged nearly 34% year-to-date and 27% over the past 12 months.

