Boeing and Airbus executives, while speaking at the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading event on Monday, reportedly downplayed speculations about an imminent replacement for their top-selling narrowbody jet models, noting to investors that the necessary performance improvements would require more time.

According to a Reuters report, Boeing marketing chief Darren Hulst told the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading that a launch is “some way off.” The report noted that a senior Airbus executive said that the planemaker would "take a bit of time" to achieve the performance improvements necessary to capture market interest.

The report noted that the two planemakers have seen soaring demand for their narrowbody models, such as Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’ A320 family. Reuters said that both these models were developed decades ago, but had undergone changes such as upgrades to new engines in the middle of the last decade.

"We are never not looking at new technology, but we are also not close to launching a new airplane," Hulst, Boeing's vice president for commercial marketing, said at the event.

According to the report, Hulst added that finishing the completion of pending projects was the main priority before a new model.

Reuters said that Airbus has looked into radical new engine technology. The European planemaker has been outselling Boeing, mainly through the manufacturing of the larger versions of the A320 family.

The report said that Airbus Head of Trading and Asset Management Francois Collet told ISTAT any new plane would need to deliver a 25 to 30% jump in efficiency, something that would take "a little bit of time."

